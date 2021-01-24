Teen is first female driver to join Ferrari Driver Academy

Teen is first female driver to join Ferrari Driver AcademySunday, January 24, 2021
|
Maya Weug has made history by becoming the first female driver to join
the Ferrari Driver Academy.
Weug, 16, was selected from the final stage of the Girls on Track – Rising Stars initiative, a program run jointly by Ferrari and motorsport governing body the FIA.
The evaluation camp took place at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, Italy, and saw Weug beat competition from 17-year-old Doriane Pin, 14-year-old Antonella Bassani and 15-year-old Julia Ayoub.
It means Weug, who started karting at the age of seven, earns a place in the Academy which seeks to prepare talented young drivers for a potential career in motorsport.
“I will never forget this day! I am so happy to be the first female driver to join the Ferrari Driver Academy,” said the Netherlands’ Weug, who was born in Spain to a Belgian mother and Dutch father.
Four students have so far progressed from the Academy to Formula One, including current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
