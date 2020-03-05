Teen moms to embark on technology training programme in the Bahamas

Eighteen teen mothers currently being served by the Providing Access to Continued Education (PACE) Foundation will embark on a one-year information and communications technology training programme following the acquisition of a suite of computers, applications and information technology resources.

The Sandals Foundation recently presented and installed 15 computers and supporting resources valued at just more than US$13,000 to start a new skills training programme geared at improving the digital competencies of the women who use the facilities.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation says today’s digital age demands that women, who form part of society’s most vulnerable group, build their technological literacy.

“Today’s investment in educational programmes is also an investment in those ICT training initiatives that help develop a person’s ability to find, evaluate, and compose clear information through various digital platforms. This IT training programme will develop the fundamental skills that are needed to effectively live and work in this new digital paradigm,” Clarke said.

The programme is aimed at building the capacity of students to perform entry-level duties in various computer skills, be proficient in Google applications and Microsoft Office suite.

Speaking recently at the handing over ceremony, Patrice Miller, principal at the PACE Foundation, said that the newly provided computers will significantly enhance the work of the foundation in helping teen mothers get equipped to navigate the world.

“It is most critical for the ladies to have computer training because not all of our students return to mainstream school. In the past, they used to leave the programme without being equipped with marketable or employable skills, but now every child that leaves will at least have had basic level training in computers and be able to seek an entry-level job,” Miller said.