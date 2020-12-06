Teen star JoJo Siwa reveals her “entire family” had COVID-19

Teen star JoJo Siwa has revealed that she contracted the coronavirus, along with her entire family.

The music and YouTube said her symptoms were mild while her family’s was a little more extreme.

“I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family,” the 17-year-old told ET, noting that symptoms were mild. “We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did.”

Siwa said her brother and parents tested positive the virus before she contracted it. “Everyone who gets this virus, it’s gonna affect them differently,” she said. “We were all, like, three days apart.”

She is the latest celebrity to share her experience with the virus after numerous others, including Gloria Estefan, Lewis Hamilton, Prince Williams and the Trumps, all got it.