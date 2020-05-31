Vaping drops among teens in world’s happiest nation

Vaping drops among teens in world’s happiest nationSunday, May 31, 2020
Finland, named the
The country banned flavours such as strawberry cheesecake, in e-cigarattes some years ago and seems to have helped in curbing its appeal among teens. According to a Bloomberg report, the country is on track to achieving its goal of being smoker-free before the close of the decade.
Finland was previously the greatest cigarette consumer in the 1920s but has halved its figures over the past two decades.
Now, it is reporting that the vaping trend, which is wildly popular among high schoolers in the US, is on the decline among 14 to 17-year-olds, with less than one per cent using e-cigarettes daily. That figure is closes to six per cent in the US.
By 2030, Finland’s government expects that less than five per cent of the population will regularly consume tobacco products.
