Ten weird food pairings you should definitely try

There are some foods that just go together; like ice cream and cake, and wine and cheese, and then there are pairings that may have you throwing up at the thought of eating them. But BUZZ fam, don’t knock them ’til you’ve tried them.

Here are ten (10) weird food pairings that will shock you with how good they are.

Corn and coconut

You probably already know that corn tastes delicious when boiled in coconut milk (if you don’t, go try it), but have you ever had a boiled corn with coconut? It’s not only delicious, it’s a super healthy snack too.

Pizza dipped in soda

You’ve been eating that one pizza all day, and frankly just a little too lazy to make it to the microwave to heat it up. Just dip it in some soda, you’ll be getting a nice surprise.

Mac and cheese and Doritos

For what it’s worth, you’re no chef, but you’re trying. Here’s a tip; crush some Doritos and sprinkle it over your mac and cheese, this is as gourmet as it’ll get.

Chocolate syrup and fries

If you love chocolate, then you’ll love this! Add some chocolate syrup on your fries instead of ketchup, and live to tell the tale of deliciousness.

Bread soaked in tea

Whatever tea you’re having, soak your bread in it. This will soften the bread, and add a different flavour too.

Popcorn and Jelly

Now, it may not be the sweet caramelised popcorn you’re used to, but it’s close. Dip your warm popcorn in your favourite jelly, and be distracted from your movie with the unexpected harmony happening in your mouth.

Ramen and sausage

The good thing about Ramen noodles is that you can probably have it with anything, but have you ever tried throwing in some sausages? Do it, tell us how it goes later.

Okra and chicken

For some people this is a staple in their chicken, for others the idea is very unnatural. But basically, it’s vegetable, chicken, and the delectable moistness that only okras give.

Peanut and Chicken

You read that right. Have you ever tried adding a chicken breast to your peanut butter sandwich instead of jelly? It’s not only protein packed, it’s delicious.

Pickles dipped in orange juice

You won’t know what you’ve been missing out until you’ve tried this combo.