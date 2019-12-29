Tensions brewing? Duke and Duchess of Sussex file trademark for their personal royal brand

Tensions brewing? Duke and Duchess of Sussex file trademark for their personal royal brandSunday, December 29, 2019
|
Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,
the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially registered for a trademark for Sussex
Royal in what many are calling confirmation of their separation from Kensington
Palace.
The couple, who are parents to a seven-month-old son called Archie, registered Sussex Royal, The Foundation on June 21 – exactly a day before they officially separated from the charity they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The trademark only recently came to light, and applies to a wide range of items, including printed materials, clothes, social care services and charitable fundraising.
Back in June, Buckingham Palace announced that The Royal Foundation would continue without the involvement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
In a statement, the palace explained: “Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton).”
Earlier in 2019, meanwhile, Prince Harry confessed that he and his brother have “good days and bad days”.
The royal, who married his wife at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, played down rumours of a rift between the siblings, insisting they will “always be there” for each other.
He shared: “We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.
“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”
