Terri-Karelle’s top 10 books of 2019

If you love to read, then you’ll love Terri-Karelle. She not only finds the good books that are out, but also gives an unbiased review of each one.

For 2019, the motivational speaker has read all of 45 books! “The quote I despise the most in this world is “Ignorance is bliss.” It’s not bliss, it ain’t cute and it certainly does not encourage growth. 2019 was an awesome year of growth personally and professionally. The more I read, the more I learnt, the more I learnt, the more I grew!,” she said.

Although we know it was hard, she was gracious enough to pick her top ten books for 2019 for BUZZ.

And we have it right here for you. BUZZ Fam, let us know which ones you’ve read, and the ones you’ll be adding to your list for next year.

Born A Crime- Trevor Noah

2. Outlier- Malcolm Gladwell

3. Dear ljeawele- Chimamanda Adiche

4. Talking To Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell

5. The Originals- Adam Grant

6. Educated- Tara Westover

7. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century- Yuval Noah Harari

8. The Book of Joy- His Holiness the Dalai Lama & Archbishop Desmond Tutu

9. The Glass Castle- Jeanette Walls

10. Rich Dad, Poor Dad-Robert Kiyosaki

Do you think Terri will top her 45 books for 2020, BUZZ Fam?