Terri-Karelle’s top 10 books of 2019

Terri-Karelle’s top 10 books of 2019Tuesday, December 31, 2019
|
If you love to read, then you’ll love Terri-Karelle. She not only finds the good books that are out, but also gives an unbiased review of each one.
For 2019, the motivational speaker has read all of 45 books! “The quote I despise the most in this world is “Ignorance is bliss.” It’s not bliss, it ain’t cute and it certainly does not encourage growth. 2019 was an awesome year of growth personally and professionally. The more I read, the more I learnt, the more I learnt, the more I grew!,” she said.
Although we know it was hard, she was gracious enough to pick her top ten books for 2019 for BUZZ.
And we have it right here for you. BUZZ Fam, let us know which ones you’ve read, and the ones you’ll be adding to your list for next year.
- Born A Crime- Trevor Noah
2. Outlier- Malcolm Gladwell
3. Dear ljeawele- Chimamanda Adiche
4. Talking To Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell
5. The Originals- Adam Grant
6. Educated- Tara Westover
7. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century- Yuval Noah Harari
8. The Book of Joy- His Holiness the Dalai Lama & Archbishop Desmond Tutu
9. The Glass Castle- Jeanette Walls
10. Rich Dad, Poor Dad-Robert Kiyosaki
Do you think Terri will top her 45 books for 2020, BUZZ Fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy