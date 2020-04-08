Terry Crews’ wife undergoes mastectomy

Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca King-Crews, has undergone a double mastectomy to beat breast cancer.

Rebecca King-Crews was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer just a few weeks ago and opted to undergo the surgery, along with a breast reconstruction, as soon as she could in order to beat the disease.

She said: “Though it was stage 1, you’re overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity. I just thought to myself, ‘Okay, if they find something, Rebecca, just cut it off and reconstruct it.’ “

Rebecca—who has children Wynfrey, 17, and Isiah, 14, with Terry—told the America’s Got Talent star her diagnosis as soon as it was confirmed and she recalled how terrified he looked when she broke the news.

She told People magazine: “My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face… he looked at me like I was going to die. He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, ‘I need you to be strong for me,’ and he said, ‘Okay’ and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug.”

The 54-year-old actress underwent surgery on 3 March, with Terry, her pastor Marguerite Reeve and her best friend Muriel by her side.