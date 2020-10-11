Texas girl has world’s longest legs for females at 53 inches!Sunday, October 11, 2020
|
Maci Currin could be mistaken for a
typical teenage if not for one thing, legs that go on for days!
The 6-foot-10 Texas resident is said to have the longest legs of any teenage in the world, and that’s a certified Guinness World Record. Currin also has the longest legs of any female in the world.
According to Guinness, her left leg is 53 inches and her right leg is just shorter at 52.874 inches. When measured, they represent 60 per cent of her tall frame.
Currin told Guinness, “Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me. And once I just stopped caring, I wasn’t affected by anything.”
Her height is doesn’t seem to be all that random as her father is 6-foot-5 and her brother is 6-foot-4.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy