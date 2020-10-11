Texas girl has world’s longest legs for females at 53 inches!

Maci Currin could be mistaken for a

typical teenage if not for one thing, legs that go on for days!

The 6-foot-10 Texas resident is said to have the longest legs of any teenage in the world, and that’s a certified Guinness World Record. Currin also has the longest legs of any female in the world.

According to Guinness, her left leg is 53 inches and her right leg is just shorter at 52.874 inches. When measured, they represent 60 per cent of her tall frame.

Currin told Guinness, “Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me. And once I just stopped caring, I wasn’t affected by anything.”

Her height is doesn’t seem to be all that random as her father is 6-foot-5 and her brother is 6-foot-4.