Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert celebrate wedding anniversary

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert celebrate wedding anniversaryThursday, October 01, 2020
|
It’s no secret
that Iman Shumpert adores his wife, Teyana Taylor.
Again, he has declared his love for the entertainer as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.
“4 years and 2 kids later….and I cherish pictures and moments like this more than ever. It’s in these moments that I think it’s over when we into it cuz idk how tf we could ever be mad at each other,” he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“But I love ur dirty drawers tbh so jus gimme the real whether it hurts me or not and I’ll see you fa year 5 mama I promise. I love you to pieces! Happy wedding anniversary my love.”
Teyana and the basketballer tied the knot in 2016, a year after they welcomed their daughter, Junie, into the world. In September, Teyana gave birth to their second child, Rue Rose.
In addition to the wedding anniversary, Teyana has released a music video for Concrete.
Iman, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, has also released a 14-track mixtape called Joyride.
