Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert celebrate wedding anniversary

It’s no secret

that Iman Shumpert adores his wife, Teyana Taylor.

Again, he has declared his love for the entertainer as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“4 years and 2 kids later….and I cherish pictures and moments like this more than ever. It’s in these moments that I think it’s over when we into it cuz idk how tf we could ever be mad at each other,” he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“But I love ur dirty drawers tbh so jus gimme the real whether it hurts me or not and I’ll see you fa year 5 mama I promise. I love you to pieces! Happy wedding anniversary my love.”

Teyana and the basketballer tied the knot in 2016, a year after they welcomed their daughter, Junie, into the world. In September, Teyana gave birth to their second child, Rue Rose.

In addition to the wedding anniversary, Teyana has released a music video for Concrete.

Iman, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, has also released a 14-track mixtape called Joyride.