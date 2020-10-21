Teyana Taylor says it was ‘pure magic’ to work with Elton John

Teyana Taylor says it was ‘pure magic’ to work with Elton JohnWednesday, October 21, 2020
|
American entertainer
Teyana Taylor says it was magical to work with British icon Elton John on her
recent music video for Lose Each Other.
The video, which was released on Tuesday, is starred by Elton John, who plays the piano as the music video begins. Taylor is also on the white sound stage with the entertainer, and she is dressed in a couture outfit with matching hair. Eventually, she sits beside John and continues to sing.
Taylor said that it was magical working with John on the video that she also directed.
“Working with a legend like Elton was pure magic. I feel so honored to have worked with someone of such legendary stature. I am forever grateful to him for doing this for me,” she said in a statement.
And the feeling was mutual, as John revealed that he has been a fan of the young entertainer for years.
“When Teyana Taylor released her debut album, I became a huge fan. She was a guest on my Rocket Hour, and I fell in love with her original spirit,” John said. “Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So, I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video Lose Each Other.”
Although they have worked together in the past, Taylor said it was a complete surprise when she found out that John would be on the project. She explained that she told her team that it would be ‘dope’ to have John open on the piano, but she had no idea that it would actually happen.
“As we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me … and for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is … ‘Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d love to do your video!’ I freaked out,” Taylor said.
