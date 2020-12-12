‘That was a disaster’: Kenya Moore speaks about date with Kanye West

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore said that she once went on a date with rapper Kanye West.

Moore made the shocking revelation on The Wendy Williams Show, noting that the date was a disaster.

“That was a disaster,” Moore told Wendy on the Friday, December 4, episode.

According to Moore, somehow she ended up going to the rapper’s house, and Kanye left her alone for a few minutes.

The obvious neglect led Moore to wander around Kanye’s pad and said she was shocked to see him watching some explicit content.

“When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit,” said Moore .

“As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing,” added Moore.

The ever inquisitive Wendy also used the occasion to ask about Moore’s relationship with her estranged husband Marc Daley.

Moore, who shares a daughter with Daley, told Wendy that she was working on rebuilding her marriage.

The reality show star made it clear that the couple may still be heading down the divorce path.

“But with Marc, I’ll always have love for him because he gave me the most beautiful gift that anyone could’ve given me in my entire life, and that’s Brooklyn,” she added.