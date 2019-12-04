That’s a new one: Chris Brown banned from buying monkeys

That’s a new one: Chris Brown banned from buying monkeysWednesday, December 04, 2019
|
American entertainer Chris Brown has been banned from buying monkeys for six months.
The 30-year-old rapper was told in court on Wednesday that he cannot own another primate until June 6, 2020, and has to pay $35,000 to the retreat where his monkey Fiji is now living after he kept the cheeky Capuchin at his home in California without obtaining a Restricted Species Permit from California Fish and Wildlife back in 2017, TMZ reports.
The judge also told him if he sticks to the programme then the charges will be dropped after June 6, but it will be up to the monkey retreat to decide whether he can visit Fiji.
The Loyal hitmaker landed himself in hot water two years ago when he shared a video clip on his Instagram account of his then-three-year-old daughter Royalty with Fiji.
Within 36 hours of him posting the footage, California Fish and Wildlife received “a dozen or so tips on the incident” and executed a search warrant on January 2, 2018.
The city’s wildlife department’s employee Captain Patrick Foy said that Chris was not at home when the search on his home in Los Angeles was carried out but his staff handed the primate over to the authorities and he agreed to co-operate with them.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy