That’s quick! Cardi B’s Reebok sneakers almost sold out

That’s quick! Cardi B’s Reebok sneakers almost sold outFriday, November 13, 2020
Club C, one of the sneaker styles from the Cardi B and Reebok collection, has already sold out online, and the American rapper is happy.
The full collection launched today (November 13), and fans of the rapper are already grabbing them.
So far, she said that Club C already sold out on the Reebok website.
â€œWow all club C sneakers are all sold out on the Reebok site. I suggest to check out @footlockerwomen website and footlocker stores â€¦Sooo sorry guys but thank you for your support Ÿ™Ÿ½ â€¦..Ok update footlocker will have them available in 8 hours,â€ Cardi B said in an Instagram post early Friday morning.
In the accompanying video, the Money Bag artiste said that she was moved by the support.
Pretending to cry, she said: â€œPeople are cursing me out because my Reebok sneakers sold out already. What do you guys want me to do? Itâ€™s not my fault. Itâ€™s not my fault that you guys are the greatest supporters ever.â€
Switching to a more serious tone, she expressed gratitude for the love the collection has been getting.
â€œThank you so much everybody for selling out my sneakers so f**king fast,â€ she said.
The Cardi B x Reebok collab has variations of two styles â€“ Cardi Coated Club C Double and Cardi B Club C. They are also available in kidsâ€™ sizes.
The collection also carries T-shirts, hoodies and face masks.
