That’s RICH! Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg now worth US$100 billion

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has seen his net worth top

US$100 million for the first time.

Zuckerberg saw his fortune hit the milestone yesterday, August 6, after optimism increased on Facebook’s announcement of its Reels feature to counter popular app TikTok.

He is now one of three people who are currently centibillionaires, joining Amazon’s Jeff Bezos (US$190 billion) and Microsoft’s Bill Gates (US$120 billion).

Much of the 36-year-old’s wealth is tied to his 13 per cent stake in Facebook.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, tech titans have seen their wealth climb, with Zuckerberg’s increasing US$22 billion this year and Bezos’ up by US$75 billion.