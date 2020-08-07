That’s RICH! Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg now worth US$100 billion

That’s RICH! Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg now worth US$100 billionFriday, August 07, 2020
|
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has seen his net worth top
US$100 million for the first time.
Zuckerberg saw his fortune hit the milestone yesterday, August 6, after optimism increased on Facebook’s announcement of its Reels feature to counter popular app TikTok.
He is now one of three people who are currently centibillionaires, joining Amazon’s Jeff Bezos (US$190 billion) and Microsoft’s Bill Gates (US$120 billion).
Much of the 36-year-old’s wealth is tied to his 13 per cent stake in Facebook.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, tech titans have seen their wealth climb, with Zuckerberg’s increasing US$22 billion this year and Bezos’ up by US$75 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy