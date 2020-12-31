That’s “Sir Lewis Hamilton” to you! Formula One champ is now a knight

Lewis Hamilton is closing out the year

with one more distinction, a knighthood.

The seven-time Formula One champion now Sir Lewis Hamilton after he was knighted during Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s honours yesterday.

Hamilton was a fervent supporter of te Black Lives Matter movement this year, wearing anti-racism slogans and taking the knee throughout his season.

Last week, he told the BBC “it was a different drive than what I’ve had in me in the past, to get to the end of those races first so that I could utilise that platform” against racism.

The list of honourees also included British performers, politicians, public servants and many who have worked to combat the coronavirus pandemic.