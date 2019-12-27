That’s sweet! Bolt treats kids in hometown

Track legend Usain Bolt was in a charitable mood over the

holidays as he played Santa by donating a number of gifts to kids in his home

community of Sherwood Content in Trelawny.

As he has done in the past, the Hublot ambassador, took the time out to go back to Sherwood where he gave the children a variety of toys. In fact, that was the twelfth time he was doing this since his sensational rise as a sprint icon.

He got support from his corporate associates to include Digicel, Puma, Hublot and Gatorade which helped make the day special for the children of the community in which he grew up.Â

The event received great support from the residents in the community who took their children out to collect the gifts and to partake in the excitement.Â

View this post on Instagram Gratitude is a must!Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿#SherwoodContent #UsainBoltChildrenTreat #Blessed Thanks to @digiceljamaica @gatorade @hublot @puma for always supporting the legacy for happy children Ÿ™Ÿ¿A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Dec 26, 2019 at 3:19pm PST

We at BUZZ commend Usain St Leo Bolt for his continued support of his community â€” especially the children.Â