The Bahamas makes history with a record 7 million visitors in 2019

The Bahamas saw a record-breaking seven

million visitors in 2019.

According to the Department of Immigration, Port Authority and Customs, The Bahamas saw the highest number of arrivals by air and sea recorded in the country’s history.

By the end of 2019, foreign air and sea arrivals had totalled more than 7.2 million by the end of 2019, a nine per cent increase from 2018.

The island’s Ministry of Tourism credited the historic achievement to data-driven, agile marketing, authentic storytelling, and aggressive PR, sales and airlift strategies.

“It is with great pride and pleasure that I report The Bahamas’ strongest tourism numbers in history,” said Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar.

“We look forward to building upon the success of our marketing efforts and continuing the momentum in 2020 as we show the world that the Bahamas continues to be open for business and has so much to offer visitors.”

The islands experienced a 52% increase in air and sea arrivals since 2009 and Hurricane Dorian’s impact has not affected their numbers.

Officials expect 2020 to continue the trend of increasing arrivals as several airlines, including British Airways, American Airlines and United Airlines, have added multiple routes to the island this year.

Starting in March, United Airlines will run a Saturday-only non-stop service from Denver; British Airways will now offer non-stop service between London several days a week, while United Airlines has added Saturday-only non-stop service from Denver. Delta Airlines introduced daily nonstop flights from Boston at the end of December 2019.

The new record has cemented the island’s success of the island as a must-visit travel destination in spite of the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. In 2019, the islands won a number of awards including, Condé Nast Traveler‘s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top 10 islands in the Caribbean and Atlantic.

The Exumas, Harbour Island and The Abacos were named some of the top islands in the Caribbean at Travel + Leisure‘s World’s Best Awards and it earned top honours at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual CHIEF Awards. It’s also a top recommendation for must-visit destinations in 2020 according to The New York Times, Fodor’s and Frommer’s.