‘The Batman’ back in production a month after star tests positive for COVID-19

Filming for The

Batman has restarted, a month after lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive

for coronavirus.

Things were put on pause in early September after Pattinson, who plays the star Bruce Wayne, tested positive for the virus.

Without identifying Pattinson, Warner Bros, via a statement, said: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

But it seems things are back on track as Pattinson has been spotted on set in Liverpool, England, alongside other cast members Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz.

Although filming paused for a month because of a coronavirus case, the pandemic was already impacting the film. It was originally scheduled to be released in June 2021, but that date was changed to October 2021 because of COVID-19. However, it is now expected to go to theatres on March 4, 2022.