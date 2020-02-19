Let me inside your head: The benefits of “pillow talk”

A comfortable bed, plush cushions and pillows plus your partner’s legs thrown over yours as you enjoy cuddling and spooning yourself into his form, can be therapeutic.

It is post-coitus times like that when you have some of the best conversations about life, love, future goals and your deepest, darkest fears. Yup, that it is pillow talk.

For the uninitiated, do not confuse pillow talk with dirty talk. The latter is like a forerunner and a verbal aphrodisiac before sex while pillow talk usually occurs when you have sated your physical cravings.

It is the time when you interact spiritually and mentally, stare at the ceiling and just share your thoughts on any and everything because you feel safe and secure with the person beside you.

Pillow talk is defined as a close, personal and unguarded conversation between lovers, that facilitates strong and genuine connections since the information is shared willingly in a relaxed environment.

This, in essence, is one of the reasons why it is so powerful, as it makes for in-depth talks that are both unsolicited and uncensored. It can enhance the intimacy that the couple has because let’s face it, anybody can do the ‘mattress mambo’ and for some people that means very little.

However, when someone opens up about their fears, phobias and frustrations then you get to see them unguarded, as real and as raw as can be. That is when you get to know them on a different, deeper level which is why pillow talk is important.

It may sound like it does not mean much but it can stabilize a relationship. While sex is very important, no one has sex all the time. Pillow talk is all about communicating and when couples communicate better it all bodes well for the longevity and happiness of their union.

Ladies if you are with a man who never shares with you anything about his past or dreams for his future when both of your heads are on a pillow, something is wrong. He either does not trust you, does not value your opinion or he is sharing that part of him with someone else already. Take note.