The first things we’re doing when outside ‘start keep’

As most scientists agree that COVID-19

is not going anywhere any time soon, the world is slowly coming to the

consensus that we will have to live with it in one form or another; at least

for while at least.

Government has re-opened bars and churches on a trial basis, workers are going back to the office come June 1 as the work from home order ends, and even exams are slated to commence in a couple of months, albeit under new rules and stipulations to preserve social distancing and proper sanitation.

While all of this is good, most Jamaicans are listening keenly for when Prime Minister Holness announces one key thing: when they can once again party like it’s 1999!

Yes, people are eager to go somewhere, anywhere at this point, and mix and mingle. In short, people just want the go-ahead to socialise and feel normal.

So, we decided to look at a few things that people may want to do once the gates have open or like Sean Paul begs to ‘jus gi we the light! Have a look to see if you agree.

1. Attend a street dance: There is nothing quite like when a selector is screaming into a microphone asking women to walk out into the video light or watching a group of men in name brand outfits partying well into the early morning. Money and music rule the roost!

2. Have a beach trip: There is nothing like a gathering of friends using salt water to wash of the quarantine.

3. Play a game of dominoes or ludo with friends: Giving ‘six love’ will feel sweet indeed.

4. Hang out with old friends: Discussing politics, religion, COVID or the opposite sex. Any topic you choose it is going to get heated as no one is as opinionated as a Jamaican.

5. Dine in a restaurant: Trust me , most people actually do not have a fancy place in mind but instead want what they consume the most which is some fried fish by Hellshire, some jerked pork out at Boston, Portland or a Meal Deal with a side order of corn and coleslaw from KFC!

6. Hug a cherished family member or friend: It may not seem like much but human contact is as important for a new-born as it is for the elderly. We will never again take for granted the power of physical interaction.