Flirting with the little black dress

Black is beautiful.

If it were not so, many women would not be clamouring to find that perfect outfit for practically any occasion as nothing screams chic like the little black dress, or LBD for short.

Accessorize with a sexy pair of strappy heels, a string of pearls and a clutch purse to add a bit of drama to your ensemble and step out in style whether you are 18 or 80!

The Little Black Dress has stood the test of time. Its origin has been credited to fashion designer Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel who conceptualized an evening or cocktail dress in the 1920s that was simply cut, short and able to be relevant regardless of the season.

She intended it to be versatile, affordable, accessible to a wide market possible and in a neutral colour for any complexion.

In 1926 American Vogue published a picture of Coco Channel’s short black dress and the revolution began. It was calf-length, straight and modestly decorated and was dubbed “Chanel’s Ford” after the Model T car. Soon, it was branded “the uniform for all women of taste”.

Now it is considered a staple in a woman’s closet, but in the early part of the 20th century, black was reserved for mourning and was considered indecent when worn outside of such an occasion.

Boy, have we come a long way!

Not every LBD is created equal, because some are more suitable for special occasions than others, therefore in choosing the right one, keep in mind the event and time of day.

For day time wear, which would be ideal for a brunch, luncheon, tea party and maybe a day at the races, go for something fitted. If you need to mix in a little business choose one that you can throw a mini jacket over – ideally it would also be below your knee. Because we are in the tropics, opt for materials that are light and breathable.

When your evening comes alive, however, you can be a little more daring in your dressing and the black dress can be slinky.

Invest in one that has some sexy straps at the back or a heart-shaped bodice that is flirty without showing too much skin.

Choose a necklace that matches the dress’s neckline, a brooch or some long dangling earrings for that dramatic effect when you upsweep your hair.

Regardless of the time of day, black is always slimming and sophisticated on practically any body shape. Just remember to always wear the dress and not let it wear you.

