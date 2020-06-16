The new look of travel? Caribbean Airlines readies to take to the skies

The new look of travel? Caribbean Airlines readies to take to the skiesTuesday, June 16, 2020
|
As the coronavirus
(COVID-19) continues to wreak havoc, disrupting every facet of human life,
countries and companies are increasingly tasked to find new ways to cope.
With many territories opening up to international travel, and others developing protocols to follow suit, airlines and passengers alike are preparing for the new look of travel.
Several Caribbean nations have announced plans to reopen, with Antigua and Barbuda and St Lucia welcoming visitors as at the first week in June. Jamaica followed suit, allowing international arrivals as of yesterday, June 15.
As such, carriers across the world have been working towards the safe resumption of regular flights among their destinations. Caribbean Airlines this weekend displayed part of its measures to make its flights safer for its crew and passengers.
The Trinidad-based airline is part of Jamaicaâ€™s strategy to repatriate stranded nationals from across the region.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy