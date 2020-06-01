The number one face mask mistake you’re making

So you’ve been very vigilant about protecting yourself against the coronavirus. You’re practicing social distancing, you’re sanitising your hands and phones, and you’ve gotten yourself some reusable masks. Good for you! But how often are you washing these masks after use?

Scientists recommend that you wash your masks daily in hot water with laundry detergent and white vinegar. White vinegar has antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. After washing your mask it should be dried on higher heat settings in the dryer or placed in the sun.

Failure to properly wash your face masks may result in you actually contributing to the spread of the coronavirus.

It is also recommended that you use detergents that are free of dye and perfume , this will help to prevent skin irritation especially if you have sensitive skin. And one face mask won’t cut it, stock up on enough so that you’ll always have some clean ones to wear.

Several recent studies have shown that wearing a face masks decreases your risk of contracting the virus. A study conducted in China found that wearing a face mask at home reduces the spread of coronavirus by 79 per cent among family members.

But while you’re wearing your reusable face masks, and washing them don’t forget to wash your face too. Seriously, you do not want to leave quarantine with acne.