The power of manifesting: Elaine Thompson-Herah predicted her historic run

During a post-race interview after her blistering run in the 200m finals, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah shared how working towards her goals has shaped her career.

“If I had my phone right now, every day that I train, I have everything written down. More than ten aims, more than ten things I believe in, and I talk it, I say it, I believe in it” she remarked after claiming her second gold medal of the Olympics,” she said.

She went on to disclose making history as the first woman to win the 100 and 200 metres in consecutive Olympics was one of her aims.

“This was a part of it, I can tick off this off now because I have achieve this. There is more to achieve. Last year, I had written them down last year, we had a setback. I push them forward to this year and I just continue to work, work, work” she said in the interview.

She later took to social media where she showed off what her aims were and what she had been planning over the last year. Her aims show a determination and a drive to become the greatest.

“I will run 10.5” was the first aim on her list although she missed that by just .01 seconds as she ran 10.60 in the 100m. However, she fulfilled the other part of the timing goals for the 200m when she ran 21.53.

Her aims also included becoming “fastest woman alive” and that “I will claim my double at the Olympics”, both of which she has accomplished at the Games. Her achievements have brought much to the pride of the Jamaican people, especially from her hometown of Banana Ground in Manchester.

Thompson-Herah also used the post to encourage her followers, while indicating that she has more that she wants to achieve “If you never try, you’ll never know. You are what you manifest. I had it all written down and there’s more written down working to achieve them” she wrote on Instagram.