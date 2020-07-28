Oprah launches third show on Apple TV+Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|
She’s well-known for her stint on her long-running
Oprah Winfrey will air her third show on streaming service Apple TV+ this Thursday, exploring “impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world.
The Oprah Conversation was filmed remotely and will see Winfrey leading timely and intimate discussions with newsmakers, thought leaders and other masters of their craft, a press release said adding, “Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection.”
The first episode, titled “How to Be an Antiracist” will feature best-selling author Professor Ibram X Kendi who will speak with white readers as they try to confront their racist beliefs.
Winfrey’s other two shows on the platform are Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club.
