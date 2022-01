‘The Real’ gets a new co-host

Comedian and Insecure star Amanda Seales has joined The Real daytime cast since the firing of their previous co-host in 2016.Â

It’s been four years since The Real co-host Tamar Braxton got fired from her daytime TV job. Since then, the show has been using celebrity guests to fill Tamar’s position like Kim Kardashian, Eva Marcille, Fantasia and many more.

However, the show started out 2020 by announcing that Amanda Seales is their fifth permanent co-host.

Amanda was greeted with love by her co-hosts and audience while it rained confetti and was introduced as “the newest member of the familyâ€.

Amanda said coming on the show meant a lot to her as whenever she would co-host she got the opportunity to be herself.

She told her co-hosts, “You know, it’s really just dope to come to a space where there are four women who I get along with on and off-screen, and we have different personalities and we have different points of view, but that’s the world, that’s what it is.â€

She continued by telling her co-hosts that, “to be able to have the honour of bringing my voice into this means a lot to me.â€

Fans on social media have been rooting for the 38-year old star to be a permanent member of the show and it’s finally happened.

So happy for — Cycle Bae (@DatSnoopyNique) @amandaseales THE COME UP IS REAL BABY!!!! pic.twitter.com/SbMUHp589HJanuary 7, 2020

Seales also took her achievement to Instagram in a post saying,

“In this biiiihhhhhh.

Thank you to @therealdaytime for welcoming me into their family. Looking forward to keeping folks laughing and learning next to these lovely ladies on the daily! ✊Ÿ½â¤ï¸âœ¨ “

View this post on Instagram Thank you to @therealdaytime for welcoming me into their family. Looking forward to keeping folks laughing and learning next to these lovely ladies on the daily! ✊Ÿ½â¤ï¸âœ¨A post shared by amandaseales (@amandaseales) on Jan 6, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

Congratulations on your new venture Amanda Seales!