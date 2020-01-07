‘The Real’ gets a new co-host

Comedian and Insecure star Amanda Seales has joined The Real daytime cast since the firing of their previous co-host in 2016.Â

Itâ€™s been four years since The Real co-host Tamar Braxton got fired from her daytime TV job. Since then, the show has been using celebrity guests to fill Tamarâ€™s position like Kim Kardashian, Eva Marcille, Fantasia and many more.

However, the show started out 2020 by announcing that Amanda Seales is their fifth permanent co-host.

Amanda was greeted with love by her co-hosts and audience while it rained confetti and was introduced as â€œthe newest member of the familyâ€.

Amanda said coming on the show meant a lot to her as whenever she would co-host she got the opportunity to be herself.

She told her co-hosts, â€œYou know, itâ€™s really just dope to come to a space where there are four women who I get along with on and off-screen, and we have different personalities and we have different points of view, but thatâ€™s the world, thatâ€™s what it is.â€

She continued by telling her co-hosts that, â€œto be able to have the honour of bringing my voice into this means a lot to me.â€

Fans on social media have been rooting for the 38-year old star to be a permanent member of the show and itâ€™s finally happened.

Seales also took her achievement to Instagram in a post saying,

â€œIn this biiiihhhhhh.

Thank you toÂ @therealdaytimeÂ for welcoming me into their family. Looking forward to keeping folks laughing and learning next to these lovely ladies on the daily! âœŠŸ½â¤ï¸âœ¨ â€œ

Congratulations on your new venture Amanda Seales!