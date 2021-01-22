The simple formula for living a happy life

As we get older,

many of us realise that chasing money, fame or even our dreams will not

guarantee happiness, at least not in the long run.

Feelings can be as fleeting and as fickle as the weather. If not genuine, chances are we may pay a higher price than we anticipated without any real or significant emotional benefits.

There can be joy in living in the moment and being content with what we have if we transform our mind-set. Think about it: if money really made people happy why do so many wealthy people commit or attempt suicide? Having more money than wisdom is like handing a toddler a sharp instrument to play with – you are asking for trouble. Instead of chasing material things or social status, why not work on being a better version of yourself. Sometimes the universe gives you what you want when you stop acting so desperate for it.

1. Return the things you borrow, especially money.

2. Live within your means.

3. Live in the moment. Live in the presence, because it is a gift.

4. Stop trying to fit into clothes you has not worn in over five years. Give it to charity.

5. Strive for excellence, not perfection.

6. Listen more and talk less.

7. Learn to enjoy your own company.

8. Cultivate good manners.

9. Know when to just shut up.

10. Learn from the past so you can plan for the future.

11. Go an entire day without criticising someone.

12. Be tolerant of unkind people. They are teaching you patience.

13. Quit playing the blame game.

14. Stay humble enough to admit when you are wrong.

15. Don’t sweat the small stuff.