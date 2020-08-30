The truth about why we grieve when celebs pass

The truth about why we grieve when celebs passSunday, August 30, 2020
|
The
passing of celebrities can often be traumatic experiences for people who have
never met them. That inexplicable grief that people feel can often be viewed as
insincere or confusing to those who don’t share similar connections to the
deceased.
The passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in January, the accidental drowning of Glee star Naya Rivera recently and Friday’s passing of Black Pantherstar Chadwick Boseman are all deaths that have been met with an outpouring of grief by fans this year.
However, the feeling is not unusual or without cause, according to a clinical counselor. Dr Rachel O’Neill, in an interview with Teen Vogue, said grief from a celebrity’s death is common because people may feel a close personal connection to them.
O’Neill said, “Celebrities connect with us, and even though we didn’t personally know them, their presence is still felt in our lives,” she says. “For example, maybe the individual was an integral part of your childhood in some way.”
She continued, “Maybe they were your first crush or maybe they represented an ideal, something you hoped that you could be. Or perhaps the celebrity held a particular important memory in your life — for example, they starred in a TV show that you watched growing up. In those cases, the death can feel like a loss of that particular part of your past.”
Even so, it can still be off to mourn people we have never met. To help deal with these instances, the suggests that people may revisit their old work, connect with others who are grieving, keep a journal and try learning for from the experience to cope with the grieving process.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy