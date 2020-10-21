‘The truth will come to light’: Tory Lanez speaks about Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez did his first Instagram Live on Tuesday night since the July incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, and let’s just say it was his Daystar album on repeat.

The Quarantine Radio creator reiterated his innocence concerning claims that he shot Stallion, pointed to inconsistencies in her story and expressed disappointment at celebs who turned against him.

He said he was waiting until after his recent court date before sharing his truth on social media.

“I didn’t expect everyone to just jump on my side because I deserve that for the way that I handled this,” he told the 200,000 live viewership. “There have been insensitive things I’ve done, and I apologise for that as far as me not talking to y’all, addressing y’all, and coming to y’all sooner and saying I didn’t do this.”

The Say It artiste claimed he was cautioned by Stallion’s Roc Nation team to avoid making a statement following the July 12 incident.

“For the last three months of my life I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed…people every day just coming at me, and it’s crazy because when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time it’s like she knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the accusations of my name is, is not true.”

He made it clear that he wasn’t bashing Stallion, and shared that he still considers her a friend. Though he wasn’t posting on social media for some months, it was clear that Lanez had been collecting his receipts which he dished out like a journal entry during the Live.

He went over the events following that early morning, from the TMZ video surveillance to Stallion’s tweet about intentionally being shot, post of her injured foot, IG Live on his birthday, and August 20 Live where she named him as the shooter.

“I spent enough time with her to observe and understand something about her… she deals with a lot on a day-to-day basis…” he said. “She’s always been praised as hip hop’s sweetheart…and because of that we’ve never seen a moment where the memes come at her… so everything that has been happening has been a reaction to what’s been going on.”

Just like he asked on the song Sorry But I Had To, Lanez questioned how she could identify him as the shooter if her back was turned.

“You mean to tell me you’re in a car with a person and this person is arguing with you… you get out of the car because the argument is so heated, and this person gets out and shoots you in both of your feet and you jump back in the car?” he asked.

He’s also not about to be the poster child for black women being unprotected.

“I’m all for protecting black women; that is one of the most important things that needs to be taken serious and awareness needs to be brought to… I never have been somebody who’s had domestic cases. I’ve never hit no woman. I’ve never had abusive cases with no woman…,” he said.

To Stallion’s point that she was trying to protect him, he asked: “My love, nobody ever reported that you got shot but you, so how are you trying to protect me?… You know I got a child. You know that these types of situations even the accusations I can’t be playing with.”

As for the future, Lanez wants to return to some normalcy be it making music, resuming Quarantine Radio, or partying at the club.

“I’m not gonna stop… Y’all are doing this for the Internet, this is my life… I’m not going to jeopardise my son regardless of what I know. The truth will come to light…”