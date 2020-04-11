The Vazes are grandparents!Saturday, April 11, 2020
|
It’s good news for the Vazes who welcomed the latest addition to their family in the form of a granddaughter.
The daughter of Ann-Marie Vaz and Daryl Vaz, Amanda Vaz Crooks, welcomed her first child with husband Marc Crooks on April 9, 2020. Chelsea Victoria Crooks was born at 3:17 pm weighing 6.95lbs.
Ann Marie Vaz shared the good news of on Instagram. “It was heartbreaking not to be there with our daughter during this momentous time but our daughter & son handled it like a pro and to God be the glory they all are fine & all went well,” she wrote.
She went on to share that when she finally got to hold her granddaughter a “volcano of love erupted”.
She added: “We prayed for you and God answered our prayers. In this time of crisis you are a beautiful reminder that life does indeed go on. What a Blessing!”
