The Weekend Binge: 3 decent films on Netflix Jamaica that are begging to be watched

The Top Trending list can be useful for finding great content on Netflix Jamaica. But with it being limited to just the top ten picks, tons of good movies end up going undiscovered.

Today, on our BUZZ Weekend Binge list, we have three films picked out for you guys that have been lost in the Netflix Jamaica library just begging to be watched.

Orbiter 9

Orbiter 9 is a solid sci-fi flick!

As long as you can get past the subtitles, Orbiter 9 is a solid sci-fi flick! Let’s be honest, most of the good movies on Netflix are foreign films anyway so we may as well give this one a go.

And because Orbiter 9’s synopsis on Netflix Jamaica is so good, we’ve decided in our quest to convince you to add to your must-watch list, to shamelessly copy and paste it.

It reads:“A woman who’s been alone on a spaceship her whole life becomes enamoured with an engineer who suddenly enters her world and upends her universe.”

We don’t believe there is anything in particular that this film does a spectacular job at, save for a twist that pops up pretty early in the story. And it’s a solid twist that most certainly gets the ball rolling. Orbiter 9 manages to be an engaging and solid piece of sci-fi and these days that is a rarity.

May the Devil Take You

May the Devil Take You is an Indonesian horror that gets the “horror” absolutely right.

So we’ve got another foreign film on this list. May the Devil Take You is an Indonesian horror that gets the “horror” absolutely right. The story follows Alfie who visits her estranged father’s villa as he is dying in the hospital. She soon discovers that her father’s long life of wealth and success will come at the ultimate price, one her family may have to pay in full.

What makes May the Devil Take You unique is that it understands that loud noises that frighten your audience out of their seats and onto their behinds aren’t what define horror. It understands how to present images, characters, and behaviours on screen that are truly beyond its audience’s understanding and there lies the secret. If you’re a fan of horror films, May the Devil Take You is definitely a must-watch.

The Night Clerk

If you’re into a not-too-deep murder-mystery, The Night Clerk is a must-watch

So we are finally out of the foreign film territory and we’re happy to say that an American film that doesn’t require subtitles is our favourite of today’s batch.

The Night Clerk follows Bart Bromley (Tye Sheridan), a young man suffering from Aspergers Syndrome. A night clerk at a hotel, Bart ends up witnessing the murder of a guest which is horrifying enough on its own. Things take a turn for the worst, however, when he becomes the main suspect in her murder.

The Night Clerk has been obliterated by critics online. While we can admit that the story isn’t the most unpredictable (despite being something of a murder mystery), the movie is undoubtedly a good watch. A lot of that may come down to Tye Sheridan’s excellent portrayal of Bart, and his realistic depiction of what it’s like having Aspergers Syndrome. But if you’re into a not-too-deep murder-mystery accompanied by a strong performance, then we’d say go for it.

If we’re being blunt, May the Devil Take You, and Orbiter 9 are better movies, technically. But we don’t see you losing out by binging all the movies mentioned on this list.