The Weekend Binge: 3 movies guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat

The weekend is officially here! Lockdown Sundays may have been discontinued but who says we have to stop binging? If you find your self with some valuable ‘me time’ this weekend, what better way to spend it than on a few good flicks. With that said, we’ve brought you three of the most entertaining (and sometimes thought-provoking) movies floating around the Netflix Jamaica library.

Today, we’re listing three very different movies, each of which will have you biting your nails with your eyes glued to the screen.

So without further ado, here are three films on Netflix Jamaica that are guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat.

RebeccaWhen a young newlywed arrives at her husband’s family estate on the English coast, she must contend with his sinister head housekeeper, and the “ghost” of his mysterious, deceased first wife, Rebecca.

Rebecca stars Lily James (Mrs De Winter), and Armie Hammer (Maxim DeWinter). A period piece, this movie manages to deliver a haunting story wherein a naive, young bride struggles to contend with the memories of a supposedly beautiful and perfect woman who died years prior to her meeting her husband. The movie’s runtime is over two hours but the mystery woven throughout the film will surely keep you engaged.

And let’s not mention the sheer audacity of the head housekeeper Mrs Danvers whose antics will have you fuming, anxious and incredulous. The ending has since become something of a polarizing topic for viewers. Maybe you’ll like it, maybe you’ll despise it. That said, you won’t be bored by the end of this movie. And did we mention it’s a remake of a popular Hitchcock film from the 40s? Well it is!

RoomA young woman kidnapped for seven years gives birth to her captor’s son. When the boy turns five, she begins plotting their escape.

Hands down, the most well-made of all the movies on this list, Room is mostly a slow burn, but the scenes where Joy (Brie Larson) and Jack (Jacob Tremblay) begin their plan to escape will have you biting your nails, whilst intermittently yelling at your TV screen.

The movie is well-written, the script is executed perfectly by the actors and will most certainly (at some parts) have you sweating bullets on the edge of your seat.

Because of its guaranteed drama and suspense, Room has ventured into the top trending list a couple of times over the past few years? If you have somehow missed out on this excellent film, be sure to change that this weekend.

The DeclineA group of survivalists retreat to a remote training camp to prepare for an impending natural disaster. But a dark turn of events will have the small group fighting for survival amongst themselves.

So we have yet another film that isn’t deserving of the crucifixion it’s been getting online. The Decline has its problems for sure. The story could be set up a bit better, with earlier scenes feeling displaced due to nothing connecting them to the conclusion of the film. Although, this could probably be easily fixed with a re-watch.

That aside, what you have here is a violent, realistic enough, depiction of what human beings are capable of with their backs against the wall. We can’t be the only ones who despise “violent” movies that shy away from actual consequences. The Decline avoids this mistake for the most part… but disclaimer, the ending does require some suspension of belief. And by “some” we mean “a lot”.

All in all, we forgave it for its inconsistencies and decided to include it on this list.