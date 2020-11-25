The Weeknd calls the Grammys “corrupt” after being snubbed

The Weeknd

The Weeknd has joined other voices labelling the Grammys as “corrupt” after not receiving a single nomination for the 2021 awards show.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

It was highly expected that The Weeknd would have received several Grammy nominations for the work he put out recently. His music completely dominated 2020.

His single Blinding Lights was the biggest chart hit of the year, breaking the record for the most weeks on the Billboard Top 10. Similarly, his fourth studio album, After Hours received critical and commercial acclaim upon its release in March. And to top it all off, the Canadian singer will headline the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show the weekend after the 2021 Grammys.

Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. responded to The Weeknd saying that he “understands’ his disappointment. And that he would love for him to perform at the Grammy award show.

“I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration,” he said.

“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community.”

He also emphasized that voting ended before it was announced that The Weeknd would be performing at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

The Weeknd has received nine nominations since 2014 and has won three awards. His most recent Grammy win was in 2018 when his album Starboy took home the prize for Best Urban Contemporary Album.