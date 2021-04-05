The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopia

The Weeknd has donated $1 million to Ethiopia amidst the ongoing conflict in the country’s Tigray Region.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, and described the conflict going on as “senseless”.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well.”

The Weeknd was born Abel Tesfaye in Canada to Ethiopian immigrant parents, Makkonen and Samra Tesfaye.