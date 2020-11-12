The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show

The Weeknd will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday February 7, 2021. The show will be broadcast on CBS from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The announcement was made today by Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation today.

And if you were paying attention, then you probably saw the teaser that The Weeknd posted on his Instagram recently.

The Grammy-winning artiste’s anticipated performance will culminate a string of exciting achievements for him. He released one of the biggest albums of 2020, After Hours, in March. And he was named one of the most influential people of the year by Time Magazine.

The Pepsi Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Jay-Z, the head of Roc Nation. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”