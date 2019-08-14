The world is her oyster and travel blogger Shea wants to share it with you

Yasheika Shea Powell (call her

Shea) has wanderlust. In other words, travel is in her blood.

“It’s my drive,” says the fast-talking, Kingston-based blogger. Her website, www.theworldupcloser.com, is packed with useful travel tips and true-life experiences — alongside dreamy photographs of places she has visited.

You can find Shea on Instagram in an Italian vineyard (wineglass in hand); meditating under the cherry blossoms in Japan; or daydreaming on a houseboat in Kerala, India.

Shea’s first trip abroad was to Washington, DC on April 23, 2008. Since then it’s been hard for her to stay in one place. But what, or where is her inspiration?

A big sigh. “OMG! South America!” Her first (visa-free) trip there was to Ecuador, which she says has a special place in her heart.

Her Spanish is improving rapidly. Among the 38 countries, she has visited to date — an “intense” 12 days in Japan and a road trip around Iceland (“a whole different planet by itself”) also stands out for her.

But isn’t travel a big headache nowadays? Shea is organized, prepares well and just looks forward to her next journey. As for paperwork: “My passport is my resumé. I trust the process.”

She says: “Eighty-five per cent of my trips are solo. It may sound selfish, but then I can do exactly what I want!” She loves the freedom, makes friends along the way — but sometimes wishes she could share a stunning view or a delicious meal with family and friends.

Every location has its appeal. So, what about our Jamaica — what makes it unique? “It’s the vibe! It’s the energy of the people,” Shea declares. She admits that her favourite haunts are Portland, which she calls “my safe haven,” and the chilled-out mood of Treasure Beach.

View this post on Instagram The Blue Lagoon — literally one of my favourite places to kick back! ?? #Portland x #TropicalLagoonA post shared by Shea Powell (@theworldupcloser) on Sep 11, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

So, where next? For Shea, all roads lead to the continent of Africa, which she is yet to visit. “Namibia, Botswana, South Africa — oh, and Morocco. And Egypt!” She has a checklist and she will be working on it soon.

Really soon. Shea is not one to hesitate. The airport awaits!

Heads up: BUZZ will be travelling around Jamaica with Shea to discover those special corners of the island we call “hidden gems”. Stay tuned!