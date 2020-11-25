‘The world lost a legend’: Tributes pour in for Diego Maradona

‘The world lost a legend’: Tributes pour in for Diego MaradonaWednesday, November 25, 2020
|
Football lovers are simply devastated about the death of Diego Maradona, who was regarded as a legend in the sport.
Maradona was hospitalised late October and reports were that he was recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.
However, the legendary Argentinian footballer passed away today (November 25) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 60 years old.
Many people have been paying tribute to him while expressing shock about his passing.
â€œPrivileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona,â€ British footballer Harry Kane said.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, in paying tribute via social media, described Maradona as a â€œmagicianâ€.
â€œToday I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,â€ he said.
PelÃ©, Maradonaâ€™s old rival, was also saddened by the news.
â€œWhat sad news. I lost a great friend, and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky,â€ he said.
There were also tributes from football clubs like Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Napoli, FC Bayern and Liverpool.
See more tributed below.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy