‘The world lost a legend’: Tributes pour in for Diego Maradona

Football lovers are simply devastated about the death of Diego Maradona, who was regarded as a legend in the sport.

Maradona was hospitalised late October and reports were that he was recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

However, the legendary Argentinian footballer passed away today (November 25) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 60 years old.

Many people have been paying tribute to him while expressing shock about his passing.

â€œPrivileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona,â€ British footballer Harry Kane said.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, in paying tribute via social media, described Maradona as a â€œmagicianâ€.

â€œToday I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,â€ he said.

PelÃ©, Maradonaâ€™s old rival, was also saddened by the news.

â€œWhat sad news. I lost a great friend, and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky,â€ he said.

There were also tributes from football clubs like Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Napoli, FC Bayern and Liverpool.

See more tributed below.

Mon idole est dÃ©cÃ©dÃ©e,â€” Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football Gracias El Pibe Ÿ’”Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxtNovember 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. â€” Harry Kane (@HKane) pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqrNovember 25, 2020

Que notÃ­cia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda hÃ¡ muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dÃª forÃ§a para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no cÃ©u. â€” PelÃ© (@Pele) pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikANovember 25, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)