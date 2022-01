‘The world lost a legend’: Tributes pour in for Diego Maradona

Football lovers are simply devastated about the death of Diego Maradona, who was regarded as a legend in the sport.

Maradona was hospitalised late October and reports were that he was recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

However, the legendary Argentinian footballer passed away today (November 25) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 60 years old.

Many people have been paying tribute to him while expressing shock about his passing.

“Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona,†British footballer Harry Kane said.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, in paying tribute via social media, described Maradona as a “magicianâ€.

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,†he said.

Pelé, Maradona’s old rival, was also saddened by the news.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend, and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky,†he said.

There were also tributes from football clubs like Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Napoli, FC Bayern and Liverpool.

See more tributed below.

Mon idole est décédée,— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football Gracias El Pibe Ÿ’”Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡· pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxtNovember 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. — Harry Kane (@HKane) pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqrNovember 25, 2020

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. — Pelé (@Pele) pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikANovember 25, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)