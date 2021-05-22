The worst experiences you can have on a vacation

The worst experiences you can have on a vacationSaturday, May 22, 2021
|
So you’ve been waiting for months for that much-needed time off to recalibrate and just centre yourself.
Work has been gruelling, the world is upside down and the children have been stressing you out with their demands for everything – from online supervision to wanting something other than chicken to eat for dinner.
Your vacation is finally here and you are very excited to just take a breath and lose yourself in some luxury …only to find out that things are far from ideal, and it may very well turn out to be the vacation from hell.
The last thing anyone thinks about is having a bad vacation experience, but it is more common than you think. There are so many things that could go wrong, depending on what type of vacation it is.
Here are the top ten things that can ruin a perfectly good trip:
1. Getting ill. Being stuck in bed is no way to spend a vacation.
2. Losing your luggage. So you are in one country and your bags are in another. Great.
3. Food poisoning. You can only throw up so many times without feeling like death.
4. Bad weather. You packed for bikini weather but maybe you should have brought a raincoat.
5. Car breaks down. What is a road trip without a reliable car?
6. Your period starts. And it is going to be a heavy flow.
7. Fleabag hotel room. You are deathly afraid to even touch the covers.
8. You lose your passport. Talk about headache and stress!
9. You get robbed. Now that is a bummer
10. Cruise ship sinks! At least you will have a great story to tell your grandkids in the future!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy