The worst reasons to have a baby

There is nothing quite like the pitter-patter of little feet in a house to turn it into a home. Indeed, children can be a blessing in your life if you have them for unselfish reasons, and do not use them as pawns or playthings when you want to score brownie points.

Many do not realise that bringing a life in the world is a privilege that should not be taken lightly, because if you do not do a good job, you can scar those little people for life.

There are many reasons to become parents, and there are also several reasons to not even consider being godparents or ‘fur parents’ if the level of selflessness and emotional maturity required is just not a part of your DNA.

Below are five good reasons to hold off on the baby-making exercise:

1. When you are trying to fix a broken relationship. A baby is not a band-aid.

2. When one party wants out. Too many people mistakenly believe that a child can ‘hold’ someone. It is the furthest thing from the truth.

3. When a relationship is brand new. If you do not know your new mate’s TRN, parents’ names, full address, income and medical history, it is probably not a safe bet to have a child with them.

4. When you think your biological clock is about to stop ticking. Many women feel pressured to have children even when they know they do not want one.

5. Because all of your friends seem to be having one. That is taking ‘keeping up with the Jones’ too far.