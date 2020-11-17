These are the songs that helped Barack Obama during his presidency

Barack Obama has shared a list of songs that he said played a major role in his life, especially during his time as President of the United States.

Obama said that during his two terms in office (2009 to 2017), he listened to a wide variety of entertainers, including Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Jay Z and Beyonce.

“Music has always played an important role throughout my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. While reviewing my notes ahead of debates, I’d listen to Jay-Z’s “My 1st Song” or Frank Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady.” Throughout our time in the White House, Michelle and I invited artists like Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to conduct afternoon workshops with young people before performing an evening show in the East Room,” he said in a social media post on Monday night.

“And there were all sorts of performances I’ll always remember—like Beyoncé performing “At Last” for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with, “Michelle” and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of “Times They Are a-Changin.” So in honor of my book coming out tomorrow, I thought I’d put together a playlist with some of those songs. Hope you enjoy it. #APromisedLand.”

The playlist also includes Beyoncé’s Halo, Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are a-Changin’, Stevie Wonder’s Sir Duke, U2’s Beautiful Day, Phillip Phillips’ Home, Gloria Estefan’s Always Tomorrow, Fleetwood Mac’s Rhiannon and The Beatles’ Michelle.

Obama is quite the music lover, and he often shows his diverse musical taste in his annual summer playlist.