These incredible everyday hacks could change your life

We all know a few hacks, as our mothers and grandmothers were really good at making the impossible possible and fixing situations that, to us at the time, seem near impossible. Back in the day, we simply called them tips. But fast forward to the millennium, and they are ‘hacks’ that make our lives so much easier. These simple and often clever inventions can be a big difference as they save us money because we no longer need to discard stuff and buy new ones if we can fix or re-purpose items that we may have thought were done for. See how many you already knew.

1. If your teeth are no longer what they used to be but you still love cookies, here is a useful one. Take a slice of fresh bread and put it in your cookie container overnight. The next day the cookies should be nice and gooey while the slice of bread becomes hard and tough. It works!

2. Unless you have a huge fridge, at times you find that there is a space issue to put everything away, especially if you have lots of leftovers to store away. One simple hack is to get magnets and stick to the roof of the largest part of the fridge. Then stick your beer or any bottle with a metal cap on it and let it hang from the roof. This way, the beers do not take up any space at all and there more shelf space for stocking food.

3. If chewing gum got stuck on your clothes, quickly put some ice on it and then stick it in the freezer for an hour or so. After that, scrape off the gum with a butter knife and then wash the clothes thoroughly. Easy right?

4. Say you have an old car that leaks oil on to the driveway leaving an unsightly patch that takes away from your overall curb appeal, simply grab some baking soda, a bottle of Coke or Pepsi, a hose and push broom. First, you wet the spot properly and then sprinkle the baking soda over it. Then you throw the Pepsi/cola on to the area and leave for about 15 minutes before scrubbing the spot thoroughly. Wash it off and repeat until the area is spotless and looking new.

5. If you have sweaty feet or when you remove your shoes you tend to clear a room real fast, invest in a can of dry shampoo. Just spray some inside your shoes before slipping them on, and you are good to go. No one will tell you again that they smell your feet before they see you coming.

