Things a woman fears her man will break

You love him but quite frankly he is a klutz. Not only that, but he is known to ruffle a few feathers when he starts a conversation and being tactful is not his strong suit.

Yet, you still see a lot of potential in him and so you just pray that he turns out to be all that you wish for and not another game player. You hope for the best as you navigate this new relationship and hope you are not again disappointed that a seeming Prince Charming turns out to be a frog.

The following are a few things you pray Prince Charming does not break:

1. Expensive dishes: Especially if they are family treasures.

2. A commitment: It is always good when someone keeps promises made.

3. Your heart: That is the last thing you want.

4. Cell phone: Some men throw them across a room when they cannot crack the password code.

5. A date: And do not use work as an excuse.

6. A fart. We all have body functions but some men make a whole production out of it, especially in front of family and friends.