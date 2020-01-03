Things every mother should tell her daughter

For those fortunate to have a mother, you know that the gems of advice they drop on occasion are priceless and precious as age and experience usually impart wisdom on the generation that follows. Now, the relationship between a mother and daughter is a beautiful thing. When they sit to comb their hair; do their first make-up job; hold their hands while they give birth or help them into their wedding dress, there is always something they have to share that resonates and sticks in a way that daughters automatically know they will be sharing with their own children years down the road.

Listen and observe and see if you agree.

1. Treat people the way you want to be treated. A universal mantra for good karma and blessings.

2. What’s yours is yours, and what is his is also yours. Most girls get indoctrinated with this philosophy long before they even start to date.

3. Two times (multiply) zero is zero. That is a mathematical fact. Do not take up a man with zero because it will cause you to lose your two!

4. Marry a man who loves you a little bit more than you love him. This is old school advice made to ensure that a man remains in love and committed to his woman. I sincerely doubt that stops infidelity.

5. Always leave home in a pair of good, clean underwear just in case you meet in an accident on the road. Yup, no one wants to be known as the chick with stained drawers.

6. Even if you are broke and feeling down, dress up to pick yourself up and you will eventually feel better. Truth be told, it does usually work.

7. Love does not hurt. If the dude you are with keeps making you cry, then he is not right for you, as true love is a beautiful thing, not a brutal one.

8. You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Always put your best foot forward.

9. Even if the store or supermarket is next door, never wear your ‘yard clothes’ to go shopping because you never know who you are going to run into.

10. Listen twice as much as you speak, that is why God gave you two ears and one mouth. Do not always be yapping because no one likes someone who constantly talks about themselves.

