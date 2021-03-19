Things husbands and wives may fight for control over

Things husbands and wives may fight for control overFriday, March 19, 2021
relationship there will be challenges and arguments as people have differences
of opinions – some miniscule, others big enough for both parties to blow up. Fortunately, most couples can navigate around issues
when they have cooled off and realise that nothing is worth alienating their
mate.
The following is a short list of things that couples fight for control over. One may believe that the wives generally win hence the saying, ‘happy wife happy life’, but a new one has been coined that goes ‘happy spouse happy house”, which means that the man’s voice and input is equally as important in making the union smooth, seamless and sweet.
1. Kids
2. Finances
3. Car
4. TV remote
5. Children’s discipline regime
6. The covers
