Things people do when stressed

Things people do when stressedTuesday, December 08, 2020
Stress is a common enough part of
living. Many of us experience it during exams, planning a wedding or any other
big occasion. It’s expected in normal doses however it can be amped up in some
instances and begin to take a physical and emotional toll on individuals.
Some tell-tale signs of stress we need to look out for can be found below:
1. Overeating: And it generally tends to be junk foods.
2. Venting: Constantly talking about the issue to anyone willing to listen to the point that people start avoiding conversations with you.
3. Drinking: It’s no longer a social thing, or a glass of wine per day.
4. Lack of sleep: Whether you’re avoiding it or you just can’t fall asleep, you’ve become an insomniac.
5. Overanalysing everything: You cannot seem to shut your mind off
6. Procrastination: You put off things which you consider small tasks that can be done at another time.
7. Rushing: You are always on the go and there never seems to be enough time to get things done.
8. Exercise: You either channel all your energy into working out or you can’t find the energy to work out at all.
9. Feeling overwhelmed: Deadlines are looming and there are still no solutions in sight. It may be time to admit that you cannot do it alone and call for reinforcements.
