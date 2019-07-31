Things teachers wish parents knew

The saying

More parents should also be ‘schooled’ on what exactly is the role of a teacher, in order to improve the teaching-learning experience for a child.

They assist students with bus fare and lunch money, but it is unconscionable for parents to continuously ask them to do this considering how poorly our nation’s teachers are already being paid.Firstly, the teacher is not an informal financial institution.

No educator wants the onerous task of combing through students’ hair and telling the infected culprits to go home. Also, lice are not counted as students and are not listed on the register!

If you really want to make their lives easier, . You may think your little ones are precocious but children who are argumentative and do not listen, are really just rude and ill-mannered and there is nothing cute about that. train up your children with manners and respect

With that said also note that four-letter words do not look good coming out of the mouths of children! their activities online as not everything can pass the Broadcasting Commission’s child-friendly ratings.Be aware of the movies and television shows they watch and monitor

When it comes to children, . Kids who have the latest in designer bags, shoes and other costly items are just walking billboards for high-priced consumption. It is ironic how parents who complain that school fees are too high, are the very ones who find the money for material stuff but not textbooks. it is knowledge and not expensive brands that will make your child shine

One of the biggest pet peeves of teachers is ! The Registrar General Department shocked many Jamaicans a few years ago when they made a public appeal for parents to desist from giving their children ‘unusual’ names such as ‘Syphilis’. marking a register with names not even the students themselves can spell

While most would have a chuckle, teachers struggle daily when faced with the challenge of marking a child named ‘Airwrecka’ (Erica) present!

And while you are at it, hold back on the smartphones for some of the children. Think about how smartphones have become almost a weapon in the hands of children, especially when they use their camera and video capabilities to film themselves doing things they should not be doing!

And the number one complaint: homework that is not done at home. . It is a parent’s responsibility to ensure that their child gets their assignment done without doing the actual work for them.Homework should not be seen as punishment

Always remember how difficult a job teaching can be. The next time you see a teacher, tell him or her thanks.

Also, did you catch a glimpse of this heartfelt piece from an educator in the US, who decided to leave the profession?

Posted by Jessica Gentry on Thursday, June 13, 2019

Let’s give our teachers the love and respect they deserve.