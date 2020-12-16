Pucker up! 8 things that make a kiss unforgettable

Pucker up! 8 things that make a kiss unforgettableWednesday, December 16, 2020
|
You’ve been expecting it since it became obvious that you two hit it off immediately. The chemistry is boiling, the ambience is on point, conversation is free-flowing and his cologne has you weak. He has been subtly flirting with you for the past hour and it seems he was just waiting for the right opportunity to seal the deal.
You hurry to the restroom to brush your teeth and re-apply that fruity lip gloss that makes your lips both pop and look plump.
This is going to be a kiss that you not only remember but probably write about in your journal. So what makes a kiss stand out or blow your socks off? The following are a few reasons Faith Hill sang This Kiss.
1. Tongue action
2. Passion/love
3. Leads to hot sex
4. Weakened knees
5. If it is your first
6. Petting/fondling
7. It’s long/lingering
8. Exotic/romantic location
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy