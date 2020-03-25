Things to do in a self-imposed lockdown

Things to do in a self-imposed lockdownWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
Singer Richie Spice once declared that ‘earth a run earth’, and currently, it is not a joke as the world has gone and got itself in a big mess with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and it doesn’t look like things are going to be normal any time soon. This means people are isolating themselves, going into self-imposed exile or lockdown after stocking up on food and toilet paper (don’t ask!).
Since so many people are home isolated, instead of being bored and doing things to increase the population nine months from now, you can occupy your mind and body with other stuff that will make your waking hours pass with ease and not anxiety.
1. Yoga
There are more than 100 positions to try and master. It is also a great way to keep centred and relax
2. Ludo/Ludie
Don’t get hung up on the name, just play the game. If you have a competitive family, this is hours’ worth of fun.
3. Netflix
Remember you don’t want the ‘chill’ part, so make every member of your family choose a movie, pop some popcorn and have a go at it.
4. Read a good book
Now is the perfect time to catch up with your favourite author whether local or foreign. Grab your paperback, hardcover or kindle and get lost in a world of mystery, drama and adventure. What are you waiting for?
5. Board games
Scrabble and Monopoly should top the list as you are either going to get smarter learning new words or you learn to be a good money manager and how to buy property and invest wisely.
6. A thousand-piece puzzle set
It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you have kids, it is a great way to keep them occupied.
7. A pool party
No, you don’t need a real pool to have fun, as there are blow-up pools available. If you cannot find one, just get some super soaker water guns and play tag.
8. Gardening
If you are a little older, why not start a garden? It can be as simple or as intricate as you choose. It can be a rock garden with lots of cacti or a rose garden that is guaranteed to bring the hummingbirds to your windows each day.
9. Write a book or short story
If you like to write, now would be the ideal time to pen that first novel you have been talking about writing since you were a teenager. You never know where your imagination may lead you.
10. Exercise
Before you start packing on the weight from all that ‘quarantine snacks’ you will be munching on, set up a work out regime and get moving. Half-hour sessions twice daily should do the trick.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy