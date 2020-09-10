Things you probably should not say to your partner

Someone once said that words once spoken cannot be taken back. This is not only true, but the person who coined the phrase about sticks and stones that ended with ‘words can never hurt me’ definitely needed their head examined. Words are powerful and can be used for both good and evil. When someone chooses to wield them like a sword to cut down another individual, the psychological damage can have lasting effects.

Think about that the next time an angry retort or nasty slur threaten to burst from your lips towards the person you profess to love. Love does not hurt and neither should you, so thread lightly during an argument. And before you let your temper get the better of you, walk away and cool off. Peruse below and see if you are guilty of uttering any of the following. It should make you think before you speak next time.

1. “My father was right, I never should have married you!” Now you plant the seed in their head that they are not good enough for you.

2. “Actually you were my second choice.” Ouch, that is a low blow and then some.

3. “I wish you were dead”. Really?! Note that in case of a homicide, the spouse is the first person that the police start investigating.

4. “I still believe that my soul mate is out there somewhere.” Translation: I am not happy with you.

5. “I want a divorce.” If you really do not mean it, do not say it.

6. “I cannot count on you”. What they hear is: You’re unreliable.

7. “Are you really going to eat that?” If this is spoken to a woman, it is trouble.

8. “Get over it.” It is dismissive, rude and negates the person’s feelings.

9. “I really don’t care”. You cannot be in a relationship and not care.

10. “I see you’ve gained weight.” This goes beyond shade. This is like waging war because it is body shaming.